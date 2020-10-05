Racist texts, Facebook posts should be admitted into evidence at Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: prosecutors say

Georgia prosecutors want to use racist Facebook posts and text messages that were reportedly sent or shared by three white men accused of killing unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery as evidence in the murder trial against them. The social media content includes a “racial highway video Facebook post” that Travis McMichael allegedly shared in 2019 as well as an “Identity Dixie Facebook post” and a “Racial Johnny Rebel Facebook post” reportedly shared by his co-defendant father, Gregory McMichael, according to court filings obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.