Steven Senne
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘Rachel Maddow Show’ episode with Mary Trump is big-time record-breaker

July 18, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Steven Senne

More than 5.2 million viewers tuned in to watch Rachel Maddow's July 16 interview with Mary Trump.