Steven Senne
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rachel Maddow self-quarantining after COVID-19 scare

November 6, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Steven Senne

Rachel Maddow is self-quarantining after a coronavirus scare in which she tested negative.