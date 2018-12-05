Rachel Brosnahan’s family holiday recipe seems like it could be right out of her Emmy-award winning show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” It’s called “The Cheese Mound,” and it fits right in with the show’s retro world full of Jell-O molds, salmon mousse canapes, and deviled eggs.

The recipe for Brosnahan’s mountainous cheese mound has been in the star’s family for more than 50 years. The holiday go-to uses only four ingredients and seems like it could serve a whole bunch of people.



The cheese mound consists of 16 ounces of light cream cheese, 8 ounces of blue cheese, a fourth of a cup of red onion and one small can of chopped black olives. Once the red onion is grated into a pulp using a cheese grater, all the ingredients are mixed together and formed into a mound shape. Brosnahan serves her holiday dish on a cutting board with crackers.

