John Lamparski 2019
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rachael Ray is ‘safe’ after fire damages her upstate New York home

August 10, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
John Lamparski 2019

Authorities have not determined what caused the fire, which broke out Sunday night.