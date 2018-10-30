Quick and Easy Mexican Almond Horchata



For my Dia de Los Muertos dinner part, I made delicious Mexican Almond Horchata to serve to my guests alongside our fun sugar skull cookies (recipe for the cookies here).

Horchata is a delicious, non-alcoholic drink that is perfect for the whole family and ideal for fall entertaining! It's traditionally served cold over ice, but my kids love it as a warm drink on cold days! Continue Reading »

© copyright 2018 BirdsParty.com – All rights reserved