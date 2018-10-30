  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Quick and Easy Mexican Almond Horchata

From feedproxy.google.com by noreply@blogger.com (C Riches)
Quick and Easy Mexican Almond Horchata

Quick & Easy Mexican Almond Horchata - a delicious, quick and easy to make drink, that's perfect for fall entertaining and Mexican parties! by BIrdsParty.com @birdsparty #horchata #cocktailrecipe #recipe #drinksrecipe #mexicanhorchata #almondsrecipe #almonds #horchatarecipe #mexicandrink #mexicanrecipe
For my Dia de Los Muertos dinner part, I made delicious Mexican Almond Horchata to serve to my guests alongside our fun sugar skull cookies (recipe for the cookies here).
Horchata is a delicious, non-alcoholic drink that is perfect for the whole family and ideal for fall entertaining! It's traditionally served cold over ice, but my kids love it as a warm drink on cold days! Continue Reading »
© copyright 2018 BirdsParty.com – All rights reserved