Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse
September 10, 2018
Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse
During the holidays, or for any impromptu gathering, I don’t like to waste a lot of time in the kitchen. It’s much more fun to spend time with all your guests and enjoy the party. That’s why I love whipping up quick and easy appetizers like Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse. This super simple recipe […]
The post Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse appeared first on Rural Mom.
Latest
- Pizza Put 2,300 Americans in the Hospital in 2017
Eaters cut themselves, burned themselves, and even fell out of bed reaching for pizza
- Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers Every Day This Month
Download Wendy's mobile app to scoop up a free Dave's Single with any purchase
- Signs You Might Be Eating Too Much Sugar
- The Best Fried Chicken in Every State
From Maine to New Mexico, there’s no shortage of great fried chicken
- Anthony Bourdain and ‘Parts Unknown’ Win Six Emmys, Including An Elusive One
The late chef and author finally claimed the best-writing award for which he’d been nominated numerous times