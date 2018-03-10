  1. Home
Quesadilla Burgers Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Dionne Baldwin
Quesadilla Burgers Recipe

Quesadilla Burgers Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1 small Onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1/8 teaspoon Cumin
  • Black Pepper, to taste (a couple pinches)
  • Salt, to taste (a few pinches)
  • 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon Paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • Burrito-Sized Flour Tortillas
  • Lettuce, finely chopped
  • Fresh Tomato, sliced
  • Sliced Cheese

Optional:

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, crumble the ground beef.
  2. Add in onion, seasonings and Worcestershire sauce and mix well with your hands.
  3. Form into small patties. I like to make meatballs a little bigger than a handful and smash them flat.
  4. Cook the patties then drain on a paper towel.
  5. Lightly oil a pan on medium heat.
  6. Cut the tortillas in half then place a patty towards the cut side, leaving room around the round part of the tortilla.
  7. Put lettuce and sliced tomato on top of the patty and fold the tortilla closed around the patty, leaving the cut side exposed.
  8. Cook each of the wrapped burgers a couple minutes each side until the sides are crisp.
  9. Optional: serve with guacamole and salsa.

 

