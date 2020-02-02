Put off work with these deals

It's a plain truth that doesn't need much explaining: The Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

Unfortunately, that's not the case, and Americans everywhere begrudgingly had to show up to work today. The good news, you can blow off steam and get a little bit closer to quitting time by browsing the best deals we could find on the internet.

What follows is a curated list of top-flight products that are on sale to the point that we recommend buying if you are in the market for that kind of product. We browsed through the selections of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Backcountry and more to find these bargains.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug Bundle: $49.99 at Amazon (was $72.98)

Ready to make your home smarter? This money-saving bundle includes the popular Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug so you can put Alexa to work and makes some of your favorite appliances controllable vial app or voice command.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum: $199 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Vacuuming is one household chore you can cross off your list when you own a robotic vacuum to do the work for you. The Roomba 675 tackles cleaning tasks with the benefits of long battery life per charge, patented dirt detection technology, and three-stage cleaning that effectively traps and removes dirt with ease.

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System: $299.99 at Amazon (was $479.99)

It's easier and more affordable than ever to protect your home with a security system. The Arlo Pro 2 is easy to set and provides wireless operation with seven day of cloud storage. It's available on sale at Amazon for a 40% savings.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14-Piece. Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $254.99 at Macy's (was $299.99)

Whether you are setting up your very first kitchen or updating your cookware, the Chef's Classic set has everything you need. You'll get a variety of pots and pans in versatile sizes, each constructed of gleaming stainless steel that will last for generations.

Samsung Flat 50-Inch 7 Series Smart TV: $347.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

If you've been looking for a new TV, the Samsung 7 Series has a lot to offer. Enjoy a generous 50-inch screen with gorgeous ultra high def resolution, and smart technology that's fast and ready to stream. You'll also love the price tag that reflects a savings of $152.

Patagonia Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt - Men's: $55.30 at Backcountry (was $79)

A flannel shirt will become your go-to favorite for working outdoors in cold weather or dressing in casual attire for leisure days. You can choose from a variety of classic plaid colors combinations by Patagonia at Backcountry that are made of tough organic cotton for long-lasting wear.

Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain: $47.95 at Chewy (was $74.99)

The Drinkwell pet fountain ensures that your pet has a steady supply of fresh, filtered water whenever she's thirsty. It features a patented design that keeps fresh water flowing continuously, and a carbon filtration system that removes impurities. Buy now at Chewy and you'll save 36%.

Basin and Range Soft Stretch Twill Pants - Women's: $62.97 at Backcountry (was $89.95)

With a classic slim structure and just enough Spandex woven into the material for a flexible fit, these twill pants are likely to become your favorite pair for casual days when you don't want to sacrifice style for comfort. Get a pair now on Backcountry and save 30%.

KitchenAid Architect Series 16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set: $99.99 at Macy's (was $169.99)

It doesn't matter what you are preparing in the kitchen, this cutlery set is well-equipped to deliver. In addition to comprehensive collection of knives, it has a sharpener built right into the block to keep them sharp and ready to work.

The White Company Burlington Throw: $132.30 at Nordstrom (was $189)

Add a little extra cozy comfort with a luxurious blanket next time you curl up in bed or in front of the TV. The lambswool blend of this throw will keep you warm even when it's cold outside.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Quart Heart-Shaped Casserole: $49.99 at Macy's (was $99.99)

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Martha Stewart Collection is offering a heart-shaped casserole dish at half off the list price. Although it looks whimsical, it's a serious piece of cookware that's crafted of enamel-coated cast iron that can withstand temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gamma2 Vittles Vault Stackable Pet Food Storage, 40 lb: $23.37 at Chewy (was $49.99)

The Vittles Vault makes it easy to store dry pet food, as it features an airtight lid that maintains freshness and a stackable design that comes in handy for multiple-pet homes. Choose from 40 or 60-pound capacity containers, each on sale at Chewy.

Jane Iredale Dermstore Exclusive Hydration Kit: $44.10 at Dermstore (was $63)

Sometimes skin needs more than one product for maximum moisturizing effects. This trio by Jane Iredale includes a serum, hydrating spray, and lip balm made with the brand's nourishing, cruelty-free ingredients for full-face moisturization.

Club Room Men's Solid V-Neck Wool Blend Sweater: $24.99 at Macy's (was $75)

This handsome sweater offers a laid-back style for leisure days, but can just as easily be layered with a dress shirt for casual wear at the office. Choose from a collection of fashionable colors and save more than half off the retail price.

Presto 16-Inch Electric Skillet with Glass Cover: $34.15 at Amazon (was $77.12)

Prepare, cook, and serve your favorite dish all without ever turning on your range top. Presto's spacious electric skillet has ample space to cook for a crew, plus you don't have to transfer food once it's done - simply remove the lid and serve.

Dash Mini Maker: $9.99 at Amazon (was $14.99)

You can whip up a quick meal or snack with minimal effort thanks to the hassle-free design of the Dash Mini Maker. It's a pint-sized waffle maker that heats up quickly and is perfect for making waffles, hot sandwiches, grilled potatoes, and more.

Ralph Lauren Down Alternative Logo Pillows: $11.99 at Macy's (was $20.00)

With the right pillow, you'll get a good night's sleep and wake up feeling ready to tackle the day. Ralph Lauren's fiber-filled pillows are available in three density levels to suit individual sleep needs for customized comfort.

Zeal Fargo Goggles: $94.99 at Backcountry (was $129)

Zeal offers the features you need most in goggles for participating in your favorite winter sports, including durable frames, a comfortable fit, and fog-resistant lenses. Now is a great time to grab a pair on Backcountry and save big.

Profile 4 Men Pro-Comfort Triple Action Shave Gel: $17.15 at Dermstore (was $24.50)

This exfoliating shave gel is formulated with alpha hydroxy acid and aloe vera to brighten and moisturize for a close, smooth shave every time.

TanTowel Full-Body Self Tan Towelette: $20.30 at Dermstore (was $29)

Achieving a sun-kissed glow couldn't be easier than using TanTowel, a disposable towelette that's infused with self-tanner. Simply rub it over your face and entire body for a streak-free, natural-looking tan. You'll get a pack of five for a discounted price at Dermstore.

Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack: $160 at Backcountry (was $200)

With strong material, roomy pockets, and a stabilizing strap system, the Allpa travel pack is designed to make your trip easier, whether you are trekking over mountainous terrain or through the airport. It even comes with a rain cover for added protection in inclement conditions.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender: $499.99 at Amazon (was $598.99)

Vitamix is the gold-standard when it comes to blenders, and you can find out all that this must-have appliance has to offer for a sale price that will save you almost $100. It's impressive feature set includes precision stainless steel blades, a large blending container, and self-cleaning technology.

Casper Sleep Essential Mattress, Queen 11-Inch: $530.25 at Amazon (was $595)

Shopping for a mattress has never been easier thanks to companies like Casper that offer bed-in-a-box models like the Essential. This 11-inch mattress is constructed of foam layers for body-hugging support. Buy worry-free, because your purchase comes with a 100-night trial period and free returns in the rare chance you don't love it.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.