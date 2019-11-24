Put these in your Amazon cart now to buy on Black Friday

If you want to get the most out of Black Friday, you have to strategize. Otherwise, you can get buried in the hectic nature of all of the deals that release at the same time.

If you're on top of it, you should have a list ready of all the products you plan to buy on Black Friday if you see a significant discount. If you want to be truly prepared to swoop in on the day's best bargains, you should add the things you know you want to your Amazon cart or wish list now, and if the price changes anytime after you will see the exact savings.

These are the products we think will be significantly marked down this Black Friday and are well worth buying. So place them in your cart, and then make your purchases when the day comes.

Amazon devices

Echo Buds

Skip Apple's AirPods; for max savings this Black Friday get Amazon's new wireless in-ear buds instead. These are especially great if you already use Alexa with other smart devices and like the earplug design.

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's do-everything, go-anywhere e-reader that's waterproof, glare-free, and compatible with Audible. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen at $84.99, so you may want to buy now if you know you want it (it's unlikely that the price will drop lower).

Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you, your kids, or someone on your holiday list has their sights set on a tablet, Amazon's Fire HD offers all the best apps and functions, plus it's affordable -- especially if you buy it on sale.

Fire TV Stick

If you already have a TV but you're ready to invest in a streaming box to complete your home viewing setup, keep an eye on the Fire TV Stick, as we think it's likely to be deeply discounted (along with most Amazon devices).

Echo Studio

Amazon's Echo Studio is a high-end portable speaker that aims to compete with offerings from Sonos and Bose. Considering that it's brand new, normally quite expensive, and offers immersive and adaptive sound, you can buy with confidence if you see a dip in the price.

Ring Video Doorbell

Home security and peace of mind are priceless, so the Ring Video Doorbell is worth the small investment. Keep an eye out for a sale on this tool that will help you keep an eye on your doorstep from anywhere.

Electronics

Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to set up your home theater, look no further than this flatscreen from Toshiba that has a Fire TV built-in, meaning you don't need an additional streaming device.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Make your TV bingeing even easier, no matter what streaming service you subscribe to, with this Roku Streaming Stick+ that we anticipate will go on sale during the big day.

Bose Home Speaker 500

This high-quality speaker from a premium audio brand is already discounted $100, so buy now if you're afraid it might sell out by the time Black Friday rolls around. It also has Alexa built in, so it can easily integrate with your existing smart home setup.

Nintendo Switch

There's likely to be a huge sale on gaming systems this Black Friday, including the Switch, Nintendo's latest and greatest console. It's ideal for its versatility, and it tops the wish lists of many kids (and kids at heart).

Garmin Vívoactive 3

This top-rated smartwatch is already discounted $100 or more at Amazon (depending on the color), so if you or a fitness junkie on your list doesn't yet have a wearable fitness tracker, get one on Black Friday.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

An instant camera is a nostalgic accessory that will seemingly never lose its appeal. If you want one on hand for the holidays, add this Fujifilm Instax to your cart to take advantage of potential price drops.

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker

If you somehow still don't own an Instant Pot, what are you waiting for? You need to snag one of these, and there's no better time to do so than Black Friday when prices drop to all-time lows.

Ninja Foodi

If you're looking for an appliance to go above and beyond, the new Ninja Foodi can air fry, dehydrate, grill, roast, and bake. It's a pricey tool, which is why it's worth holding out for a significant sales event to add the Foodi to your kitchen.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

A KitchenAid Stand Mixer will make all your holiday baking (and pasta making and meat grinding and basically everything) a breeze. This 5-quart model is already discounted $150, so we think you should buy it now if it's been on your wish list.

Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set

Get back to basics with a full cast iron cookware set that we have our eye on for a projected Black Friday discount. This set will not only help you prepare amazing dishes, but it will also last you for years to come.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

If you always have a can of sparkling water in hand, you can significantly cut down on your costs and your waste by getting s SodaStream. Look for deep discounts on one this Black Friday (fingers crossed).

Appliances

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This is one of our favorite home tools; it helps us keep our homes clean with minimal effort. We expect this vacuum, which is already more affordable than the name-brand Roomba, will be offered at a big discount for the holiday.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

If you have a pet, you know how difficult it can be to keep your house clean of fur and dander. A Dyson Animal vacuum is one of the most powerful tools available to help with this job, but if you've been deterred by its hefty price tag, keep an eye out for Black Friday deals.

WORX 20V Cordless Drill Driver

A cordless drill is an incredibly useful tool, and if you know (or you are) a homeowner or apartment dweller, then look for a discounted drill during Black Friday sales.

Brother Sewing Machine

If you or someone you're shopping for loves to make homemade crafts -- especially around the holidays -- add this sewing machine to your cart to snag one at impressive savings.

Beauty

Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush

Oral hygiene should be a priority all year round, but if you've been procrastinating on getting a top-notch electric toothbrush because you're looking for a deal, Black Friday is the time to buy.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This powerful, all-in-one hair styling appliance is likely on your list if you've been looking to replace the old hairdryer that takes forever to dry your hair, and then you need a flat iron, too. Add it to your cart or just buy now while it's 35% off at Amazon.

Miscellaneous

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

This is always a bestseller on big sales days, and we anticipate that this Black Friday will be no exception. This is a life-saving tool for anyone who spends time camping, hiking, or road tripping.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Ancestry services really had their moment a few years ago, but if you missed the bandwagon, you can still learn more about your genetic predispositions and DNA while 23andMe is offering a 50% discount on their service, which offers more extras than ever now.

LEGO City Advent Calendar

If you have kids and you don't already have this bestselling advent calendar from LEGO, don't wait; buy on Black Friday (or sooner) to get it in time for the Christmas countdown.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.