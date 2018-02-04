  1. Home
Puff Pastry Chocolate Strawberry Galette

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 8 Strawberries, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 tablespoon Water
  • 3/4 cup Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. Roll out puff pastry.
  3. Place strawberries in the center of the pastry.
  4. Drizzle with honey.
  5. Sprinkle with sugar.
  6. Fold up the edges of the pastry around the strawberries.
  7. Whisk together egg and water.
  8. Brush onto the edges of pastry.
  9. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
  10. Melt chocolate over a double broiler. Drizzle over pastry.
  11. Serve and ENJOY!

