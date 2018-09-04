Puff Pastry Apple Slab Pie Recipe
September 4, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
- 1 1/2 cups Apple, diced
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Roll out puff pastry and lay on baking sheet.
- In a small bowl add diced apples. Pour in cinnamon and stir. Set aside.
- On medium heat, using a medium size pot melt your butter.
- Add brown sugar and stir till the sugar has dissolved.
- Add cinnamon and apples.
- Let the mixture simmer for 15 minutes or until apples are soft. Set aside.
- Pour apple compote on one half of pastry. Fold over pastry. Press edges down with a fork.
- Brush with an egg wash.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!
