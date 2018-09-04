  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Puff Pastry Apple Slab Pie Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Puff Pastry Apple Slab Pie Recipe

Print
Save

Puff Pastry Apple Slab Pie Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 1 1/2 cups Apple, diced
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. Roll out puff pastry and lay on baking sheet.
  3. In a small bowl add diced apples. Pour in cinnamon and stir. Set aside.
  4. On medium heat, using a medium size pot melt your butter.
  5. Add brown sugar and stir till the sugar has dissolved.
  6. Add cinnamon and apples.
  7. Let the mixture simmer for 15 minutes or until apples are soft. Set aside.
  8. Pour apple compote on one half of pastry. Fold over pastry. Press edges down with a fork.
  9. Brush with an egg wash.
  10. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

Recommended

360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan
360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan

Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan
Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Around the Web