Prue Leith Spoils ‘Great British Bake Off’ Winner, and Twitter Explodes

By
Editor
Don’t worry; we won’t spoil it for you

If there’s one thing that English people feel passionately about, it’s definitely The Great British Bake-Off. Even though the show made a controversial move from the BBC to Channel 4 for the latest season, and beloved judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins left, it still is one of the country’s biggest hits. And while fans finally warmed to the show’s new cast — which includes hosts Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, and judge Prue Leith — when one of them slipped and revealed the winner of this year’s latest season prematurely, fans were less than pleased.

Leith, who replaced Berry as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood, accidentally tweeted out the name of this year’s winner before the finale had aired.

According to Mashable, Leith wrote “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo [winner].” The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before fans of the show saw it and reacted accordingly.
 

 

 


Leith later tweeted that she’s in Bhutan, and the six hour time difference between that country and the U.K. caused her error.
 


If you haven’t yet been spoiled for this year’s GBBO, you can watch the finale on Channel 4. And get in the spirit of baking with our 101 best cookie recipes.

