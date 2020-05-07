Mykal McEldowney
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Protests in Indianapolis after police kill 3 young adults and unborn child in separate incidents

May 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Lauren Theisen
Mykal McEldowney

Officers killed three civilians in three separate incidents within hours of each other.