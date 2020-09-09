Nam Y. Huh
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Protesters call for boycott after ‘Vote Trump’ display at Hobby Lobby store

September 9, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Nam Y. Huh

Hobby Lobby faces yet another boycott for a "Vote Trump" display in one of its stores.