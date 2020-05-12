May 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Prosecutors who recused themselves from Ahmaud Arbery case now under investigation
Georgia’s attorney general has formally requested an investigation into two local prosecutors’ handling of the high-profile Ahmaud Arbery case. The pair, Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill, both recused themselves from the probe for having ties to one of the shooters, but Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to know whether their conduct in the early days of the investigation undermined the process in any way