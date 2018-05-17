Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese Star Bread

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
On a floured surface roll out one puff pastry sheet. Place a 10” (in diameter) bowl upside down onto the puff pastry and cut around the edges. Place the puff pastry on baking sheet. Repeat with second sheet leaving the second sheet aside.
Spread fig spread evenly over the first puff pastry sheet.
Lay prosciutto on top of the fig spread.
Crumble the goat cheese on top of the prosciutto. Top with the second puff pastry sheet.
Place a small glass in the center of your bread.
Cut 16 even cuts around the circle from the edge of the glass to the end.
Remove glass. Grad 2 strips and twist them outward twice. Bring edges together and pinch them together. Repeat with the remaining strips.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm and ENJOY!