July 24, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Professor who compared coronavirus restrictions to slavery found dead in North Carolina home
An embattled North Carolina professor who sparked furious backlash over a series of controversial tweets, including one comparing coronavirus restrictions to living in a “slave state,” was found dead Thursday. Police discovered the body of Mike Adams, a tenured sociology and criminology professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, while performing a wellness check at his home.