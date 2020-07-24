  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Professor who compared coronavirus restrictions to slavery found dead in North Carolina home

July 24, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

An embattled North Carolina professor who sparked furious backlash over a series of controversial tweets, including one comparing coronavirus restrictions to living in a “slave state,” was found dead Thursday. Police discovered the body of Mike Adams, a tenured sociology and criminology professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, while performing a wellness check at his home.