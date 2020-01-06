Products that will help you make it through the winter

The energy and excitement of the New Year are wearing off and there are still a few dark, cold months to survive before the return of spring.

Whether you're coping with winter by traveling somewhere sunnier or you're embracing the coziness of a season made for staying indoors, we've found products on sale that can help you make the most of the season.

From a deeply discounted luggage set to a warming collection of wines to a high-fashion puffer coat to a sled to keep kids entertained, this collection of deals will help you and the family beat the wintertime blues.

So why not treat yourself and keep spirits high all winter long?

Deal of the day -- Rockland Luggage Melbourne 3-piece Set: $125.83 at Amazon (was $479.99)

Several color options of Rockland's Melbourne 3-piece hard-side luggage sets are marked down by more than 70%, making the trio a deal that's too good to miss for occasional to frequent travelers. The set comes with 20-, 24-, and 28-inch upright bags, each with wheels and telescopic handles for easy maneuverability.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: $149.99 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Don't let the upright appearance of this Shark vacuum fool you, because it's built for cleaning versatility. That's because you can lift the canister away from the unit with the touch of a button to clean hard-to-reach areas. You'll appreciate the powerful suction the brand is known for as well as the sale price that will save you serious money.

Taste of California Wine Set: $125 at Wine Access (was $160)

From Rosé to Cabernet, you can sample some of the best wines of California in this value-priced set. You'll get six bottles that could cost you as much as $400 if purchased individually, but you'll only pay $125 for the collection when you buy it now at Wine Access.

Michael Kors Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat: $119.99 at Macy's (was $190)

Winter is in full swing, so now is the time to grab a deal on a coat that'll keep you toasty on the cold days ahead. This warm coat comes in numerous fashionable colors and sports the trendy puffer coat style by Michael Kors, a top name in modern fashion.

Crock-Pot 8-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: $33.33 at Amazon (was $49.99)

A slow cooker makes it easy to enjoy some of the most popular comfort foods of the winter season, like soups, stews, and chili. This 8-quart model is spacious enough to prepare food for a crowd and has straightforward controls -- just add your ingredients, turn it on, and let this useful small appliance do the work.

All-New Kindle Essentials Bundle: $124.97 at Amazon ( was $139.97)

The All-New Kindle will give you access to millions of books, magazines, audiobooks, and more, all in one compact device. And this Kindle comes with an adapter and fabric cover included for a value price that reflects a $15 savings.

Slippery Racer Downhill Xtreme Snow Sled: $36.05 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Kids love sled rides, so be prepared for snow days with the Slippery Racer. The design is simple, but it's made to glide down snow-covered hills for fast-action fun. It comes with an attached cord so kids can easily take it uphill to keep the fun going.

Flexi Classic Retractable Tape Dog Leash: $14.65 at Chewy (was $27.99)

A retractable dog leash will give your pooch room to roam, and you'll be in control to keep them safe. You can operate this tough nylon tape Flexi leash with one hand thanks to the comfortable handle and quick-stop braking system.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $34.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

The Echo Dot is often on sale at Amazon, but the current price of $34.99 is a worthwhile discount. This 3rd-gen smart speaker offers features users love, including a trim, fabric-covered design and hands-free Alexa voice control with sound quality that's even better than the previous model.

Nordstrom Ripple Knit Throw Blanket: $41.40 at Nordstrom (was $69)

It's the season to relax on cold days with a cozy blanket on the couch. Not only is this knitted throw warm, but it's also decorative and looks great tossed over furniture -- when you aren't curled up underneath it.

Calvin Klein Rachel Tote: $74 at Macy's (was $148)

A bag that's both spacious and stylish is great for stashing gear for work or carrying essentials on excursions. This attractive Calvin Klein tote has enough room to fit a tablet, plus it comes with a smaller bag for keeping keys, change, makeup, and other items organized.

Lasko Air Logic Bladeless Heater: $89.24 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Do you have a room that's always chilly during the cold months? This bladeless heater has a simple design but is effective at warming up cold spaces without producing a lot of noise. Plus, it's currently 55% off the retail price at Amazon.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 3-Piece Saute Pan Set: $159.99 at Nordstrom (was $225)

We love the even results you get from cooking with hard-anodized cookware. That's why this duo is a must-have in the kitchen. You'll get a versatile 10-inch fry pan and a covered 4-inch saucepan, each constructed of durable material and topped with a nonstick coating free of PFOA.

Prana Men's Bronson Pant: $49.99 at Backcountry (was $78.95)

Everyone needs a pair of comfortable pants for laid-back days. Prana's Bronson pants are made with cotton and just a touch of Spandex for a flexible fit. Choose from a variety of neutral colors and versatile sizes while these pants are on sale at Backcountry.

Prana Women's Avita Sweater: $59.33 at Backcountry (was $88.95)

Avita sweaters are as comfortable as they look, which is what you'd expect from an organic cotton knit. Slip one on when it's chilly outside or layer it on cold days -- however you choose to wear it, you'll save 33% off the usual price if you buy one now from Backcountry.

Hot Tools Black Gold 1-Inch Micro Shine Flat Iron: $95.99 at Ulta (was $119.99)

With even heating, a user-friendly design, and ceramic tourmaline technology, this Hot Tools flat iron will give your hair the looks you love when you want to straighten, create soft waves, or make curls. You can even adjust the heat all the way up to 455 degrees to fit your styling needs.

RevitaLash Limited Edition Advanced Treatment: $120 at Dermstore (was $150)

If growing longer, fuller lashes is your goal, RevitaLash is worth trying. It's formulated with nourishing ingredients like peptides and plant extracts that strengthen and hydrate lashes so they can grow while resisting breakage. Dermstore has the limited edition treatment discounted $30, so you can stock and save while the price is low.

Aqueon LED MiniBow Aquarium Starter Kit: $21.99 at Chewy (was $49.99)

Whether you're looking for a small aquarium for your desktop or you want to introduce a child to taking care of a pet, the MiniBow is a considerable choice. It comes with important items you need to get started, including a compact tank, LED lighting, and a filtration system, all for a reduced sale price.

FOREO X Dermalogica Cleanse Kit: $120 at Dermstore (was $150)

Unfortunately, skin is prone to looking dry and dull in the winter. But this four-piece kit has products designed to make skin glow, including an exfoliating facial device to enhance its tone and texture, so you can keep your skin looking and feeling healthy even through the coldest months.

