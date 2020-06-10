Steve Parsons
Prince Philip, married to Queen Elizabeth for over seven decades, quietly turns 99

June 10, 2020
Nelson Oliveira
Steve Parsons

This might be Prince Philip’s favorite birthday ever: no fuss, massive parties or multiple-gun salutes. The notoriously private Duke of Edinburgh celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday with a quiet lunch at Windsor Castle and in the company of his partner of more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II. The low-key celebration was partly due to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K., where social distancing restrictions are still in place following the death of more than 40,000 British people.