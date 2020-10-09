Prime Day is different this year, here's what to expect

This year, due to COVID-19, Amazon postponed its anniversary sales event that usually falls in July.

On Sept. 28, Amazon officially announced that Prime Day 2020 would begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 (12 p.m. PT) and conclude at the end of Wednesday, Oct.14 (11:59 p.m. PT) to offer 48 hours of non-stop deals.

To participate in this year's Prime Day, all you need to do is be an Amazon Prime member. After that, you'll have access to what we expect will be some of the best deals of 2020 in categories ranging from electronics to appliances to self-care essentials and more.

However, to get the most out of this 48-hour event, there are a few things that you need to know. Here's how to best prepare for Prime Day 2020.

Prepare ahead for Prime Day

Last year, Amazon said their sales on Prime Day surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Many products sold out quickly. And this year, we expect deals to be even better and products to go out of stock even faster. If there's something you've got your eye on, don't wait or it could be too late.

In a broader scope, "don't wait" also means don't skip this year's Prime Day because it seems too close to the traditional holiday sales events (Black Friday and Cyber Monday). Products that sell out on Prime Day might not be back in stock in sufficient quantities for this year's Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Additionally, with extended delivery times, waiting until December to make a purchase might mean the gift won't arrive until after the holidays.

Start shopping now

If you wait until Oct. 13 to start making purchases on Amazon, you'll actually miss out on some of the benefits. For example, shopping at Whole Foods now, either in-store or online, can earn you an additional $10 to spend at Amazon on Prime Day. If you want to support a local business, certain domestic small business purchases can earn you a coupon for an additional $10 off items purchased on Prime Day. However, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership before you buy from a small business or Whole Foods in order to get the Prime Day rewards.

If you're anxious about products going out of stock during the two-day event and prefer not to wait, you can get early Prime Day deals right now. For instance, Amazon's highly rated Echo Dot is currently available at 20 percent off. The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle -- which includes a Kindle Paperwhite, a leather cover, and a power adapter -- is available for just $169.97, a savings of $20.

Watch for deals and personalize your Prime Day

On Amazon, there are a couple of ways for Prime members to see what deals are coming up. With the Amazon app, you can use the menu located at the bottom left of your device's screen to be in the know. Click on the menu, go to "Programs and Features," and tap on "Deals." At the top of the page, you'll find tools that keep you one step ahead of the competition. The two most important links are "Lightning Deals" -- temporary deals that come and go in a flash -- and "Upcoming" -- deals that you can tap to "Watch" so you know precisely when the deal goes live.

Get an assistant

If you want to have a little help on Prime Day, install Amazon Assistant, either as an app or an extension to your browser. This handy "assistant" helps you shop and compare prices (even when you're on sites other than Amazon). It also tracks the status of your orders and tells you when your items have been shipped and delivered.

Take advantage of Alexa

If you have Alexa, the easiest way to get the most out of Prime Day is to simply ask "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Best deals

It is not possible to precisely predict which individual items will be the best deals on Prime Day. However, using data from the top sales from past Prime Days as a guide, these are the products you should be watching in 2020. And remember -- to participate in Prime Day, you have to be a Prime member.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: $44.95 at Amazon (was $49.99)

According to reports, one of the top-selling items of Prime Day 2019 was Crest Whitestrips. We anticipate that this year, when many people are going longer between dentist visits, this will be a hot product agan. They're already 10 percent off, and we hope to see lower prices on Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the most economical ways to satisfy all of your streaming needs, so it's no surprise that it was another bestseller of Prime Day 2019. This new 2020 model is "50 percent more powerful" than the previous generation according to Amazon, so add it to your cart now to track discounts.

iRobot Roomba E5: $299 at Amazon (was $379.99)

Name-brand Roombas often go quickly during big sales events, since they can be a pricey home appliance -- but one that many people have on their wish list. This more affordable Roomba model is already over 20 percent off, and we anticipate sales on some of the higher-end models during Prime Day, too.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $79 at Amazon (was $99.95)

We weren't surprised that Instant Pots were a big seller during last year's Prime Day, and we wouldn't be surprised if they're popular again in a year when people are cooking even more meals at home. This model is already marked down, but we hope to see even deeper discounts on the whole Instant Pot lineup on Prime Day.

