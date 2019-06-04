Prime Day 2019: Trending products we expect to be on sale

Prime Day is fast approaching, so it's time to start thinking about what products to add to your wishlist. This day of major deals for Amazon Prime members is essentially Black Friday in the middle of the summer--you won't want to miss out on this chance at major savings.

Because we won't know the exact date of Prime Day until it draws closer, the best you can do is prepare for the big day by setting up an Amazon Prime account (if you don't already have one) and making a list of items you would like for the right price.

In years past, we have seen deals on items like pressure cookers, smart watches, streaming devices, and a variety of other everyday tools and gadgets. This gives us an idea of what to look out for, so we have created a list of items likely to see major sales on Prime Day 2019.

Use this list to get an idea of what items might appeal to you so you can get a jump on research ahead of Prime Day.

Cast iron pans

Of all the kitchen tools, the one that is likely to last you the longest is a cast iron pan. Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up this tool that will certainly remain in your kitchen for years--possibly decades. When properly seasoned, a cast iron pan is nonstick without the need of teflon. The result is a versatile tool for stovetop, oven, or grill that can be used to prepare a variety of dishes. An affordable option for those new to cast iron pans is the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Chef's Skillet.

Roomba

If you are ready to automate the cleaning of your home, a Roomba is a fun and useful gadget for the job, but they are an investment. That's why finding sales on Roombas is a great way to bring this little robot into your home, rather than picking one up at full ticket price. Roombas can be used on hard floors or carpeting, and they can be programmed with a free app. The runtime and suction power will vary from one model to the next. Our favorite is the iRobot Roomba 980 for its ability to handle larger homes.

Video game console

With the current generation of video game consoles about to be replaced, prices are falling--and Prime day means you might score an amazing deal. Maybe you are looking for a PS4 Pro for a powerful console that pairs with your 4K TV. Or perhaps you'd like to save on an Xbox One X to play your favorite games. If you want to game with friends, Nintendo Switch is our top recommendation. Whatever your console of choice, we'd be surprised if there weren't a few deals to be had.

Smart TV

A smart TV is a great way to integrate your favorite apps and streaming services with the center of your living room. With a variety of smart TVs to choose from, including 4K TVs, there's sure to be a deal that meets your needs. One popular option for a straightforward LED smart TV is the TCL 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED TV.

Tablet or e-reader

Whether you are looking for a gadget for web browsing and apps, reading e-books, or both, there is a good chance a few tablets and e-readers will have great deals on Prime Day, especially Amazon's own e-readers. The latest tablets can be as powerful as a laptop, and they may function similarly with the help of a Bluetooth keyboard. E-readers present a simple way to read your favorite books just about anywhere. Our favorite e-reader currently available is the Amazon Kindle Oasis.

Newest Echo

One product that has great chances of coming in at a low price on Prime Day is the Amazon Echo. The latest version of the classic smart assistant is a versatile device that can easily be paired with other smart devices in your home. In addition, it features excellent speakers with 360-degree sound, making it perfect for music playback.

Blender

If you need to update your countertop blender, this is an excellent time to watch out for deals. Whether you are looking for something classic for whipping up a smoothie or a more specialized model with a high-wattage motor and a variety of modes and speeds, kitchen appliances like blenders tend to be Prime Day definites. Keep an eye out for one of our favorite heavy-duty blenders, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender.

Air fryer

Air fryers are another kitchen appliance that could show up on Prime Day. These trendy gadgets fry your food for a classic crispy texture while using far less oil than traditional frying methods. Because any air fryer is a fairly expensive kitchen tool, waiting for a deal is the best way to buy one. Even a basic air fryer will allow you to make a wide variety of new dishes so we recommend looking at a few before Prime Day. Our favorite model is the spacious Philips XL AirFryer.

Instant Pot

If you need an appliance that gives you a way to cook simply and quickly, an Instant Pot is an excellent option. Using a combination of pressure and heat, the Instant Pot makes quick work of dishes that typically take lots of time, like chili or pulled pork. Pressure cooking can be used to make anything from rice to yogurt to stews. Our favorite model is the original Instant Pot DUO60, which is big enough for most families.

Stroller

You can save big by catching a deal on a stroller this Prime Day--this is one item every parent needs, but strollers can be quite expensive. That doesn't have to be the case, though, and the right deal could save you hundreds on the perfect stroller for your needs. We love the UPPAbaby Vista Stroller for its attention to detail and plethora of safety features.

Fire device

When it comes to affordable tablets, the Amazon Fire line of gadgets is hard to beat. Though they run on an Android operating system, Fire tablets use the suite of Amazon apps like Alexa and Prime Video and can double as e-readers. Our favorite option is the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa, which features an extra large 10.1" screen and excellent speakers.

Smartwatch or fitness tracker

Those with an active lifestyle might be interested in a smartwatch or fitness tracker to monitor their health and activity. Most modern smart watches come with the capability to track things like your activity, location, and heartbeat. If you don't need the bells and whistles, a fitness tracker may be right for you. Either way, keep an eye out for deals on these wearable gadgets--we recommend the Fitbit Versa Smart Fitness Watch for a product that falls between the two categories.

Hoverboard

Whether you are looking for a hoverboard for your children or yourself, these two-wheeled platforms might make an appearance on Prime Day. These toys can be quite expensive, but that means there are big savings to be had if you catch a deal. Many new models have undergone extensive overheating tests and are safe to use as long as you follow precautions, like a helmet, and ride on level surfaces. If you need a hoverboard that supports adults or children, we recommend the EPIKGO Self Balancing Electric.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.