Prime Day 2019

The best shopping day of the summer, Amazon's Prime Day, is rapidly approaching. Amazon announced last night that its annual birthday celebration (when products are marked down at deeper discounts than usual across the site) will be a full 48 hours from midnight on Monday, July 15 through the end of Tuesday, July 16.

In anticipation of the big shopping event, Amazon has already marked down a decent number of products on the site. Check below to learn more.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the two day shopping event.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon's biggest shopping day of the year, offering tons of rock-bottom pricing for Prime members. It's the equivalent of Black Friday or Cyber Monday during the summer season. And although "Prime Day" is an Amazon-exclusive shopping event, most of Amazon's competitors jump on the bandwagon, offering great sales during and/or around the same time.

While you'll find sales across all of Amazon's product categories, we've found the best deals to be in electronics, home goods, and Amazon-exclusives, like their devices and own brands. So if you're in the market for a new Echo device or a Fire Stick, this is definitely your time to shop. And with Amazon's growing line of original products, you should find significant discounts on everyday items you'll want or need, too.

Prime Day deals you can get now

While we aren't sure if these are officially Prime Day deals, here are the best bargains we could find on Amazon today (and you can expect similar sales when the actual day arrives):

Smart TV

With its price slashed 40%, the Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition is an excellent all-in-one TV. You can easily stream all your favorite Amazon Prime shows, movies, and more because it's all built in to this nicely sized smart TV.

Gaming headset

As the online video gaming trend explodes, gamers need a good headset to fully appreciate all of the sound offerings of modern titles. This model by Corsair comes with a stand and is capable of pumping out 7.1 surround sound. Right now, you can save 30% off of its full price at $130.

Projector

If you're in the market for a different way to consume your favorite content, there are always projectors for sale during Prime Day. Right now, you can snatch up a 4K UHD model from Optoma for $50 less than you normally would at $1,549.80. And if you're patient, we expect a lot more deals like this when the big day comes, because last year these had a major presence in the number of great offerings out there.

Home security

More and more people are turning away from expensive, traditional home security options and are instead leveraging technology for inexpensive-yet-effective coverage. We saw Nest products significantly marked down last year and expect Amazon to do the same this year. If you can't wait, this wireless home security system from Arlo is already on sale for lower than usual at $770 -- down from $915.

Kitchen

Last year, sous vides and Instant Pots were the must-have products on Prime Day. We expect something similar this year. But it doesn't have to be all mini appliances on your wish list. Right now, you can upgrade your kitchen staples with quality products. With this filet knife, you can meal prep like a pro. It's marked down 40% right now and available for free Prime shipping (like all products that will be on sale on Prime Day).

Deals will keep being added, so we recommend you check Amazon's Prime Day page often so you don't miss out on any sales that are too good to miss. And, as always, BestReviews will be reporting on the best of the best deals before, during, and after Prime Day.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.