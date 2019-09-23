Pretty Litter can tell you when your cat is sick

Cats are notorious for hiding pain and other signs of illness, so unfortunately owners rarely know there is a health issue until it's advanced into obvious symptoms.

Many cat parents find themselves thinking: I wish I knew what kitty is thinking. The answer is: you'll never know, but you can know how your feline friend's health is, at least on some level. The answer is often written in their litter.\

Pretty Litter takes a product that is usually a necessary evil for cat owners who need to provide a place for their pets to do their business and makes it, well, prettier. Pretty Litter addresses common complaints owners have about traditional cat litter:

It's messy

It's dusty and can cause respiratory issues

It's heavy and bulky

It needs to be tended to and refreshed daily

It doesn't disguise odors effectively

It can be unhealthy if cats ingest it

It tracks all over the house

Here's what we found: Many litters make several of these claims, and fall way short. But we found after testing it that Pretty Litter stands above the competition on several fronts.

Pretty Litter is delivered to your home once per month, and comes in a small 6-pound bag (quantity is based on the number of cats in your home). One bag is enough for each cat the entire month. The litter itself is a powdery white texture reminiscent of Styrofoam shavings (and, yes, it does cling to you a bit, too). You simply fill a litter box with the full bag, and leave up to a month (it will start to look dirty and saturated when it's time to empty it). You don't need to scoop out anything but the poop -- simply mix it around and it'll absorb.

Pretty Litter has no scent and is made from natural minerals, with no added fragrance or sodium bentonite like most litters, which can be harmful if ingested and expand when wet, making a clumpy mess. One bag costs $22 and shipping is free.

(Get started using Pretty Litter now.)

We noticed a big difference in the air quality in the space around the litter box almost immediately, with many "allergy" symptoms related to the dust in standard litter relieved or even gone overnight. Breathing in the particles can cause chest and sinus congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes, etc. All those reactions nearly or completely went away.

Pretty Litter changes from a healthy yellow color to one of three other colors should it detect abnormal alkaline, acidity, or blood. We (luckily) can't speak for how accurate Pretty Litter is at detecting abnormalities in urine or feces because the cats using our test litter boxes remained healthy during our use, but we appreciated the fact that should there be a problem, the color would tip us off on when a vet visit is needed.

Our only real disappointment in Pretty Litter is that is does stick quite a bit to the hind legs if your cat likes to kick around the litter a lot. It comes off fairly easily when brushed, but then it gets onto the floor and furniture. If tracking is a major annoyance for you with litter, this product might not be for you.

Bottom line: Pretty Litter is for pet owners who want peace of mind should an illness begin, and who want to keep their litter boxes as tidy and odor-free as possible.

Overall, we are impressed by Pretty Litter and the convenience and peace of mind it brings, especially with either kittens who are still developing, cats with recurring health issues, or senior cats who may be declining in health.

If you want to try Pretty Litter but are hesitant because of the price, we found that mixing half Pretty Litter and half standard litter can give you almost the full health-detecting benefits, and actually cuts down on how much it sticks to fur. If detecting abnormalities in urine and/or feces is your sole concern, mixing the two types of litter makes sense to save a few bucks.

