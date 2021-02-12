Presidents Day 2021 sales

Sales weekends are the ideal time to shop big-ticket items. And while you’re spending more time at home, you can take advantage of 2021 Presidents Day sales to make your space more comfortable or more functional. Hoping for better sleep? Get a new mattress on sale. Want to upgrade your entertainment setup? We found a discounted smart TV.

Check out these picks to make the most of the long weekend of deals.

2021 Presidents Day deals

GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine: $678 at Home Depot (was $849)

A spacious 4.8 cubic foot interior, numerous cycles and impressive stain removal technology make this GE washing machine the perfect addition to your laundry room. We also love how quiet it is.

Sealy 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress-in-a-Box: $497.24-$688.49 at Kohl's (was $1,299.99-$1,799.99)

Rest easy with a new memory foam mattress that's available at a deeply discounted price. This Sealy model is constructed of three supportive layers, including a gel-infused top layer and cool-touch cover that regulate temperatures while you sleep.

Sony 75-Inch 4K Smart TV: $1,098 at Amazon (was $1,499.99)

From gaming to binge-watching, you’ll look forward to TV time with the immersive detail that this Sony smart TV. It’s powered by Android smart technology and can be controlled by voice command via Google Assistant. Plus, it’s more than 25% off this weekend.

Shark Vertex Upright Vacuum: $349.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

Getting ahead of your spring cleaning chores is easy when you have a vacuum that can tackle multiple tasks. With powerful suction, a lift-away unit, a self-cleaning brush roll and pet tools, the Shark Vertex is ready for any cleaning job.

Linenspa Signature 8-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $143.64-$403.31 at Kohl's (was $259.99-$729.99)

If you’re shopping for a new mattress on a budget, check out Linenspa's 8-inch Signature model. It combines inner springs with foam layers to provide medium-firm support. Another bonus feature you might not expect for the affordable price is the gel-infused top layer for cooling comfort. It’s available in a wide range of sizes, from twin to California queen.

Lifestyle Solutions Rutley Sofa: $361.99-$441.14 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $518.99-$627.99)

This sofa has a trim, modern design that works well for small spaces and apartment living. It's comfortable too, thanks to its foam cushioning and microfiber upholstery. Choose from navy or heather gray.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart LX Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $279.99 at Kohl's (was $329.99)

Not only does this handy small appliance grill foods to perfection, but it earns praise for its versatility too. It can bake, dehydrate, broil, roast and even air fry enough food for a family. The nonstick ceramic surface is easy to clean and free of PTFE and PFOA.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 12.5-Inch Extra Firm Mattress: $1,099 at Macy's (was $1,989)

Do you need a firm mattress for a good night's sleep? The Harmony Lux Carbon by Beautyrest has pocketed coils along with top layers made of gel-infused foam and carbon fibers for firm, cooling support. If you buy during Presidents Day sales, you'll get over 40% off plus an adjustable base at no extra cost.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Hammer Drill Kit: $99 at Home Depot (was $159)

It's a great idea to have a drill handy for quick DIY projects around the house. Modern drills like the M12 Fuel are lightweight, which makes them easy to use. This popular drill is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery so there's no cord to get in the way while you work.

Samsung Freestanding Gas Convection Range: $899.99 at Best Buy (was $1,079.99)

Now is a great time to save money on major appliances like this gas range that's built to impress any home chef. It offers a large 5.8 cubic foot capacity and cooks with the power of convection for excellent results. It even has an air fryer mode, so you can cut down on extra appliances.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $94.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

The Fire HD 10 tablet is currently marked down 37%, which means you'll pay less than $100 for features like 32 GB storage, long battery life and an updated processor that's built for speed. Most importantly, the large, high-def display brings lifelike quality to streaming, Zoom meetings, gaming and more.

LG French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator: $1,599.99 at Best Buy (was $1,899.99)

This counter-depth fridge will pair perfectly with your cabinets and kitchen décor. It features a French-door design that makes the most of the interior space and a contemporary stainless steel design that will compliment other appliances. Buy now and save $300.

Baby Jogger City Select Stroller: $399.99-$415.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $499.99-$519.99)

The City Select is made to accommodate growing families. It comes well-equipped with comfort and safety features and can be adjusted into 16 different configurations to fit as many as three kids at once. It's suitable for babies to kids weighing as much as 45 pounds.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II Queen 13.75-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress: $697 at Macy's (was $1,369)

The Kleinmon II plush pillow top mattress proves you don't have to choose between support and comfort. That's because it's constructed with a wrapped coil system topped with a layer of thick gel memory foam that provides cozy comfort for all types of sleepers. The queen model is currently almost half off the regular price.

SALT 2-Quart Stainless Steel Double Broiler: $20.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $29.99)

A double broiler is a must-have for preparing special dishes that require steady, indirect heat, like sauces, custards and melted cheese or chocolate. One that's crafted in stainless steel with a durable base like this model will produce perfect results with minimal effort.

GreenForest L-Shaped Desk: $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Get the area that you’ve set aside in your home for work or school organized with a roomy desk like this model that offers an efficient L-shaped design. The large surface area provides enough space to keep essentials like a printer, laptop, monitor and other supplies organized. It's great for gamers too.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.