Preparing for a wildfire emergency (VIDEO)

A wildfire is a large fire that spreads over a natural area. They are typically caused by lightning strikes or human intervention and can cause massive damage to an area. By radically changing a landscape, wildfires can increase the chances of a flood.

There are a few steps you can take to prepare for a wildfire:

Start by signing up for your community's warning system.

Gather any supplies that you may need during the disaster. One important item is a respiratory mask, one for each member of your household.

Find a room in your home that you can use as the primary shelter. Use a fireproof safe to protect important documents.

You should make a fireproof barrier around your home if possible.

During a wildfire, you should get to safety as soon as you hear an alert about the fire. Follow local alert services carefully for updates on the emergency.

After a wildfire, wait until authorities let you know that it is safe to return to your home.

