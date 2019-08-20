Preparing for a hurricane emergency (VIDEO)

This video will teach you about the dangers of hurricanes and how to prepare for them.

A hurricane is a tropical storm that generates winds with speeds of up to 150 mph and can pour 2 trillion gallons of water on impacted areas per day.

Here are a few steps you can take to prepare for a hurricane:

Be sure you are signed up for local emergency alert services.

Clear out any debris near your home and make sure you stow away any items like chairs or tables that could get blown around.

Keep sensitive documents and other valuables in a fireproof and waterproof safe.

Identify your local evacuation sites.

Practice an evacuation so that all members of your family know what to do if the worst happens.



You should make an emergency kit that contains the following:

Cash

Toiletries

Flashlights and batteries

Medication



Be sure to keep your bag in an easy-to-access place.

During a hurricane you should follow these steps:

Stay inside if you are not told to evacuate.

Local authorities may instruct you to turn off utilities. If they do not, turn your refrigerator to its coldest setting.

If strong winds occur, take cover under a strong, sturdy object.



After a hurricane, stay inside until otherwise instructed by authorities. Take plenty of photos of any damage to property or belongings.

