Prepare for the shopping weekend with these tips and early deals

Like many things this year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to look different than they used to.

Retailers have re-imagined the weekend-long, in-store sales event as many consumers have moved online. According to Adobe Analytics in this piece in the Chicago Tribune, U.S. retailers can expect to see around 33 percent more e-commerce holiday sales compared to last year — a big jump that represents two years’ worth of online holiday sales growth packed into one.

Many businesses have adjusted their strategies to reflect a primarily online holiday shopping season, extending Black Friday sales for weeks or even months, and offering alternative shopping options (like curbside pickup). However, we still expect popular items to sell out quickly.

To get a head start and maximize your savings, here’s a list of tips as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ve also listed some popular products already on deep discounts that we think you should buy now before they sell out.

tips to save big during Black Friday

Sign in to sites: Fire up your browser with windows for all your favorite retailers — and make sure you’re logged in. You’ll be able to add items to your basket and finalize orders more quickly, ideally before products sell out.

Double-check account information: Check whether shipping and billing information are current on all your accounts. This ensures your orders can be processed efficiently, not to mention shipped to the correct address.

Invest in memberships: Certain retailers offer paid memberships that unlock perks for shipping, exclusive deals access, or discounts. Amazon Prime, for example, costs $119 a year and offers free two-day shipping for eligible products. Bed Bath & Beyond’s BEYOND+ membership costs $29 per year. It takes 20 percent off your entire eligible purchase online and in stores, plus it includes free standard shipping.

Checkout cardholder perks: Certain retailers offer additional savings, special deals, or loyalty for cardholders, such as Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond. With some offers, you can stack savings on top of this week’s deals to save big bucks on your purchases.

Sign up for newsletters: Sign up for newsletters from retailers where you intend to shop. Depending on the retailer, you may receive bonus coupons, sign-up discounts, or information about secret sales. Some retailers, like Sephora, recommend downloading their apps to gain exclusive access to select deals, too.

Brief yourself on sales: It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the sales, which is why it’s a good idea to brief yourself on what each retailer has to offer before you shop. Familiarize yourself with their product categories to optimize browsing time.

Leverage deal-tracking features: Many retailers offer deal-tracking features to help you stay organized while you watch multiple products in anticipation of sales. Amazon, for example, offers a “Watch this deal” feature that sends push notifications when the sale begins.

Browse registries and wish lists: Cross a few people off your list by shopping their registries or wish lists at retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, or Macy’s. With this week’s sales, you might be able to snag big ticket-items at the lowest prices of the season.

Get ready to compare deals: Determine whether a specific product is available from more than one retailer so you can select the best deal. Compare bundle options, too, especially if you intend to buy accessory-driven gifts like electronics or toys.

Add items to your cart: Even if a product isn’t spotlighted as a deal yet, add it to your basket anyway. If and when it goes on sale, you can simply checkout with the updated, lower price in no time.

Determine minimum purchases for free shipping: Save big by determining the minimum purchase amount for free shipping for each retailer. And sometimes, it’s cost-effective to add inexpensive “filler” items to your cart to reach the minimum — rather than to pay for shipping.

Consider pickup options: When free shipping isn’t an option for your purchase, consider pickup instead. Some retailers now offer in-store or curbside pickup at no cost, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot — just to name a few.

Think about overall shipping costs. It may be cost-effective to ship gifts directly to recipients from the retailer. Even if you pay for gift wrapping and shipping, it’s often cheaper than having it shipped to your home and then paying to ship it out again.

early Black Friday deals

Cuisinart 4-Slice Compact Toaster: $39.99 at Amazon (was $90)

This compact yet capable toaster is a perfect addition to any kitchen. It offers six shade settings and is equipped with a slide-out crumb tray. Slots are extra-wide to accommodate waffles, bagels, and artisan breads.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $119.99 at Amazon (was $189.99)

The latest and fastest model to date, this tablet features a 1080p full HD display and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. Users can read, browse, and stream for a whopping 12 hours with the tablet’s improved battery life.

GoPro HERO8 Live Streaming Action Camera: $299.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)

Livestream everything exciting in life with this affordable GoPro bundle. A favorite among vloggers, the camera captures 12MP photos and has premium features like night lapse video and LiveBurst mode.

UGG Lola Comforter Set: $216.99-$250.99 at Macy’s (was $544.48-$627.48)

Inspired by relaxed California glamour, this three-piece faux fur bedding set is as luxurious as it gets. The crisp ivory ensemble gives bedrooms an uplifted, contemporary appearance that is both inviting and comforting. Available in queen and king sizes.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $299.99 at Macy’s (was $839.99)

With a three-ply design featuring an aluminum core, this seven-piece cookware set is built to last for decades. The set comes with a 10-quart fry pan, a two-quart covered saucepan, a three-quart covered sauté pan, and a six-quart covered stockpot.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer: $279.99 at KitchenAid (was $429.99)

Passionate cooks and bakers appreciate this bestselling 10-speed stand mixer. It comes with essential baking tools, including a whip, dough hook, and flat beater, as well as four slicing and shredding attachments.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $399.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $599.99)

It’s easy to take the hard work out of vacuuming with this robotic vacuum and clean base. It features three-stage cleaning and a high-efficiency filter, plus it integrates seamlessly with Alexa and Google Home.

Husky 270-Piece Tool Set: $99 at Home Depot (was $179)

This drive mechanics set, appreciated by professionals and hobbyists alike, includes ratchets, sockets, combination wrenches, and hex keys. Tools feature corrosion-resistant chrome finishes for added durability and come in a heavy-duty carry case.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum: $199.99 at Home Depot (was $349)

Pet owners love this Dyson model that features a whole-machine filtration system that traps allergens, including pet hair and dander. Its wand and long-reach hose excel at cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including behind or beneath furniture.

Smith I/O MAG XL ChromaPop Goggles: $202.50 at Backcountry (was $270)

These goggles are a favorite among winter sport enthusiasts. With a large field of vision, anti-fog coating, and ChromaPop lenses, they boost overall visibility to help skiers and snowboarders navigate hills and slopes.

NordicTrack RW900 Rower: $1,599.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,999.99)

This interactive rowing machine is equipped with an inertia-enhanced flywheel and 26 digital resistance levels. It comes with a 22-inch touchscreen and a one-year membership to iFit, which streams live rowing classes.

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Device: $299.99 at Therabody (was $399.99)

Elegantly designed with quiet operation, this Bluetooth-enabled therapy massager is the perfect on-the-go wellness device. It’s compatible with the Therabody app, which allows users to customize massage programs.

Hot Tools Professional One-Step Volumizer: $49.99 at Ulta (was $79.99)

There isn’t much this hot brush can’t do: it dries, straightens, smooths, and adds big volume. As an all-in-one styling tool with a convenient detachable design, it’s incredibly popular among travelers.

