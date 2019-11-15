Prepare for the holidays with this home-decor checklist

Lights, ornaments, stockings, candles, tableware, and more -- it's time to stock up on all of the items that will cover your home in festive holiday decor, inside and out.

We've put together a checklist of all of the essentials to brighten your surroundings for the season. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by filling your home with seasonal decorations?

It's time to deck the halls -- here's everything you need.

Candles

Anthropologie Capril Blue Stackable Snowman Candle: $44 at Nordstrom

Not only does this candle's snowman theme fit the season, but it's actually two stackable candles in one. Plus, the top tier is small compartment where you can stash matches. Enjoy a snowman whether it snows where you live or not with this candle set. Buy from Nordstrom.

Anthropologie Medium Christmas Tree Candle: $24 at Nordstrom

All things evergreen will look great among your holiday decor, like this Christmas tree-shaped tiered candle. It has an aroma with fruit and spice notes that will make your home smell like the holidays. Buy from Nordstrom.

Kelecare 7-piece Kwanzaa Candle Set: $20.20 at Amazon

This set of seven Kwanzaa candles is designed for the week-long celebration and come with seven candles in the symbolic colors of the holiday -- black, red, and green. Each candle can burn for approximately five to seven hours. Buy from Amazon.

Reed & Barton Roseland Menorah: $150 at Nordstrom

No Hanukkah celebration would be complete without a beautiful menorah to light your decor. The Roseland model has a traditional and timeless design in silvertone metal with goldtone accents, and it will be in your family for years to come. Buy from Nordstrom.

Kate Spade Oak Street Menorah: $200 at Nordstrom

If you prefer contemporary styling, kate spade's Oak Street Menorah has a modern structure with a striking golden gilded finish. Celebrate the Festival of Lights in elegant style with this fresh take on a traditional menorah. Buy from Nordstrom.

Greenery

K & K Interiors Frosty Pinecone Wreath: $44.99 at Nordstrom

With pinecones and sprigs of realistic-looking pine, this frosty pinecone wreath will add a touch of pine to your front door and will provide an inviting entryway into your home during the holiday season while complementing your indoor decorations. Buy from Nordstrom.

Best Choice Products 7.5-foot Artificial Christmas Tree: $89.99 at Amazon

If an artificial Christmas tree is on your list this year, the 7.5-foot model by Best Choice Products is both realistic-looking and simple to put up. The spruce-style branches are situated on three hinged sections so you can turn your living space into a winter wonderland with ease. Buy from Amazon.

Terrain Mini Pre-Lit Snowy Alpine Tree Decoration: $58 at Nordstrom

For small spaces and tabletops, we love the Terrain pre-lit tree that stands 24 inches tall and comes adorned with battery-powered lights. Six different twinkling settings will give any space a seasonal sparkle. Buy from Nordstrom.

National Tree Company 9 foot by 10 foot Whispy Willow Garland: $64.99 at Amazon

Garland is one of the most versatile holiday decorations, as you can string it on doorways, mantels, trees, and elsewhere. If your style leans to natural looks, we think you'll like the whispy willow garland that looks like pine and comes pre-strung with clear lights. Or, if you're looking for sparkle, this tinsel garland will add flair to your decor. Buy from Amazon.

Stockings

IPEGTOP 18-inch Burlap Christmas Stockings: $12.99 at Amazon

Whether you have kids of your own or are a kid at heart, Christmas stockings are essential to your holiday cheer. These burlap stockings top our list for their adorable Santa graphics and sturdy material. They're also large enough to stuff with lots of holiday treats. Buy from Amazon.

Creative Co-Op Reindeer Stocking Holder: $39.99 at Nordstrom

Wherever you decide to hang your stocking, this gleaming golden reindeer stocking holder has you covered. This stylish, rustic piece has a sturdy hook for supporting even a stocking that's filled to the brim with treats. Buy from Nordstrom.

Lights

Terrain Stargazer Lighted Climbing Vine: $138 at Nordstrom

Lights go with holiday decor like snow goes with winter. For unique lighting that can be used indoors or outdoors, check out this LED lighted climbing vine from Nordstrom that can be bent to accommodate your imaginative decoration style. Buy it on Nordstrom.

LEDwholesalers Color-changing Light String: $19.99 at Amazon

These color-changing lights are perfect for adding a colorful touch to the inside or outside of your holiday-ready home. The bulbs change colors randomly, and the strands can be linked to as many as 10 sets. Buy from Amazon.

Ornaments

Christopher Radko Vintage-style Ornaments: $18.95

Add a vintage flair of Christmas past to your tree with Christopher Radko's designer glass ornaments that are crafted to look like those made in the 1940s. Bright colors and intricate designs are sure to be noticed and garner compliments. Buy from Nordstrom.

Kurt Adler Noble Gems Hanukkah Ornament 3-piece Set: $43.67 at Amazon

This beautiful Hanukkah ornament set by Kurt Adler features three intricately detailed glass ornaments with glitter accents in a well-made storage box. A dreidel, Star of David, and menorah are included. Buy from Amazon.

3dRose Beverly Turner Photography Candles of Kwanzaa Ornament: $16.46 at Amazon

Proudly showcase the tradition of Kwanzaa on your tree this year with this dual-sided ornament that's made of glossy porcelain. It has Kwanzaa candle print that's accented by an outlined snowflake shape. Buy from Amazon.

Tableware

Elrene Red and White Poinsettia Tablecloth Collection: $28 - $60 from Macy's

Don't forget to deck out your table in holiday splendor this season. The Poinsettia Collection by Elrene Red has eye-catching red and white poinsettia graphics that are perfect for holiday meals. Choose from several shapes and sizes, all on sale until Dec. 31. Buy from Macy's.

Spode Christmas Tree 3-piece Serving Set: $74.00 from Macy's

With Christmas tree patterns on the stoneware handles, this 3-piece serving set is a great choice for dishing out holiday cuisine. It includes a spoon, fork, and slotted spoon. You'll also appreciate that they are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Buy from Macy's.

Flyingcolors Laguiole Stainless Steel Flatware Set: $51.99 at Amazon

The bright red handles of the Laguiole flatware set make them look as if they were made for setting a Christmas table and will pair nicely with other holiday-themed dishes, glasses, serving plates, and more. The set includes service for eight and comes with a wooden storage box. Buy from Amazon.

Classic Touch Decanter: $125 at Macy's

Don't just serve wine from the bottle during your holiday gatherings when a decanter will add an extra-special touch. With gold-tone graphics and an elegant shape, this model by Classic Touch is fit for Christmas parties and other events when guests gather to celebrate. Buy from Macy's.

Lenox Holiday Balloon Wine Glass, Set of Four: $80 at Macy's

Drink a toast to the holidays Christmas-style with this set of four wine glasses by Lenox. They are decorated with a holly berry theme and topped off with goldtone rims for an exquisite holiday look. Buy from Macy's.

Lenox Holiday 12-piece Dinnerware Set: $189.99 at Amazon

Lenox's holiday dinnerware set is unmistakably made for winter, as it boasts a beautiful holly berry design. The 12-piece set includes standard and salad plates and cups for four. The pieces are crafted in durable, dishwasher-safe bone china. Buy from Amazon.

Vietri Old St. Nick Platter: $126 at Nordstrom

If your little ones will be offering milk and cookies for Santa this year, check out this serving platter that features the jolly man himself. The hand-painted design will also make a nice addition to your holiday table when it's time to serve Christmas dinner. Buy from Nordstrom.

Spode Nutcracker Salt and Pepper Shaker Set: $40 at Macy's

Whether you collect nutcrackers or need a decorative salt and pepper shaker set for your table, you'll bring this adorable duo out during the holidays year after year. Each shaker is painted in vibrant colors with classic nutcracker designs. Buy from Macy's.

Tree accessories

New World Arts Tree Skirt: $99.99 at Nordstrom

A tree skirt makes the perfect finishing touch for any Christmas tree. New World Arts tree skirts are made of long-lasting wool and cotton blend with holiday themes. Choose from a lovely snow-covered village or a whimsical snowmen design. Buy from Nordstrom.

Krinner Tree Genie: $72.51 - $121.28

The Tree Genie will simplify setting up and maintaining a real evergreen, thanks to the patented design that keeps trees stable and doesn't require extensive assembly. Select from several size options to accommodate the live tree of your choice. Buy from Amazon.

Kurt Addler 6-point Capiz Star: $30 at Amazon

A star-shaped tree-topper is a classic option. This Capiz star lights up and is embellished with fancy scrollwork, so it will be an elegant accent for your tree. Buy from Amazon.

Everything else

Department 56 Christmas Village Items: $6 - $250

From North Pole pieces to iconic characters, you'll find it all in the Department 56 collection from Macy's. Many pieces are great for decorating a tabletop or mantel, or you can make nice additions to a Christmas Village display. Buy from Macy's.

Frisco Striped Christmas Tree Sweater for Dogs and Cats: $9.99 - $15.99

Don't forget to decorate your pet for the holiday season. This red, green, and white striped sweater can be worn by dogs or cats and is available in six sizes. And while your pet may not appreciate it, they'll look absolutely adorable. Buy from Chewy.

Nambe Reindeer Candy Dish: $60 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mints, candy canes, peppermint bark, and other sweet treats will look as good as they taste when you offer them to guests in a pretty candy dish. We love the reindeer design of this model by Nambe that's made of attractive acacia wood. It's even topped off with chrome antlers for a uniquely elegant look. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.