Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. This massive sale on July 15 and 16 offers deals on everything from household appliances to electronics to clothing and more -- but this day of savings applies only to Amazon Prime members. It's a bit like Black Friday, only in the middle of the summer and online. You have 48 hours to snag these deals on a variety of items, and you never know exactly which items will be on sale until the sale begins.

Before the deals start, we recommend doing as much as possible to prepare and make sure you don't miss out on any sales. Having an active Prime membership is key, and making a wishlist of items can help you organize your shopping and can even alert you of deals as they go live. You can also take a look at past Prime Day deals to get an idea of what's ahead. Here's our pre-Prime Day checklist.

1. Know when it begins

Deals will go live at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on July 15 -- yes, that's the middle of the night -- and will end at 11:59 p.m. on July 16. This makes it the longest Prime Day ever. Whether you're going to stay up late or wake up early is your call, but there is a limited stock of items, and deals tend to go quickly. We recommend at least setting aside time to grab your must-have deals.

2. Sign up for Amazon Prime

You will miss out on all of the deals if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership or if your membership expires. This membership gives you free delivery on many items, access to Prime Video streaming, free audiobooks through Audible, and more. Fortunately, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial that will give you access to all of the deals on Prime Day. If you want to continue your subscription, keep in mind that it is month-by-month and can be cancelled at any time. There's no better time to try out Amazon Prime.

3. Check out early deals

Amazon currently has early deals listed on their Prime Day page to get a jump on the shopping spree. This includes deals from 15-30% on household items, clothing, and furniture.

4. Make a wishlist and watch items to track deals

Not only will a wishlist help you prioritize your shopping on the big day, but it can also alert you of deals as they go live. By using the Amazon App or Amazon Assistant, you can add items to your "Watch" list and get notifications if they go on sale. And with Amazon Assistant, you can get $10 off of your next order of $50 or more. This is a great way to stay organized and to avoid missing out on any deals on your must-have items.

5. Ask family and friends for their wishlists

It's great to treat yourself -- but you should also ask your friends and family about any items they may need. If those you know have created public wishlists on their Amazon accounts, you could surprise them by grabbing a few items you know they want. Otherwise, you'll have to ask. And while you're at it, you might as well make your own wishlist public -- just in case.

6. Sign up for the BestReviews newsletter for live updates

We'll be keeping you posted on deals as they go live on Prime Day. To make sure you don't miss anything, sign up for our newsletter on BestReview.com to learn about Prime Day deals and other great products.

7. Check out past Prime Day deals

While the same exact products won't be on sale, there's a good chance a lot of the top products from 2018 (or similar items) will pop up again this year. These included streaming devices, pressure cookers, robot vacuums, smart products, and more. You can see the bestsellers from 2018's Prime Day on the Amazon Prime Day page.

8. Watch out for lightning deals

These short-lived deals are typically available to everyone, but on Prime Day, only Prime members can snag savings. These deals go quick -- especially during the 48-hour shopping extravaganza. Keep close tabs on lightning deals, and if you miss out, don't forget to sign up for the waitlist for a product in case someone takes it out of their cart.

9. Know what items are likely to go on sale

You can safely bet on Amazon products, like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Kindle, to go on sale on Prime Day, so holding off on purchasing these until then is a good strategy.

