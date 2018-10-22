PRAISE BE.... It's Time for Halloween!

Halloween is creeping up on us quicker than we expected. Thats why this week we got our act together and finally made our Halloween costumes.

We are VERY excited for this one because as you guys might have seen on our Instagram stories over the summer, we are OBSESSED with The Handmaid’s Tale. So we decided to take their signature outfits & give them an LMP spin. Complete with pink capes of course! Keep reading to see how we made this super easy costume!