A Potluck Friendsgiving

This post was sponsored by Del Monte®. All thoughts and opinions are my own.

As my friends and I reach our late twenties, our get-togethers are getting a little less rowdy and a bit more focused on spending quality time together. We are all starting our professional careers and are constantly busy, which makes it hard to keep updated on each others lives.

One of my favorite traditions that has started within the last few years is getting all of my friends together for a Friendsgiving feast. There is nothing better that gathering around a table full of good food and flowing wine with your best friends!