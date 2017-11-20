Potato Pumpkin Casserole

Every Thanksgiving I cook a big dinner. Whether we’re having 6 people or 26 people, I go all out. The turkey is a given. Every year. The side dishes however, vary year to year. This year, as a nod to my children and their love of cooking + eating, I wanted to put a twist on the traditional sweet potato casserole. You know the one, with the marshmallows browned up top? The best, right?!

This year I’m changing it up and making it a sweet and savory, instead of just sweet.