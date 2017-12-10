  1. Home
Potato Chip White Chocolate Buckeyes

From www.foodfanatic.com by Sarah Grossett
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 6 tablespoons Butter, at room temperature
  • 2 1/2 cups Powdered Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 1/4 cups Finely Crushed Rippled Potato Chips, divided
  • 16 ounces White Chocolate Almond Bark, broken into pieces

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat peanut butter and butter until smooth.
  2. Gradually add the powdered sugar, beating until combined.
  3. Add vanilla.
  4. Add 2 cups potato chip crumbs, and beat until combined – dough should roll into balls easily.
  5. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  6. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, scoop dough by tablespoonful, and roll into balls.
  7. Place in the freezer for 15-20 minutes.
  8. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate.
  9. Heat chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat until melted and smooth.
  10. Using a fork or toothpick, dip balls one at a time into the melted chocolate, let the excess drip off, and return it to the baking sheet to set.
  11. Using remaining 1/4 cup potato chip crumbs, sprinkle each truffle with crumbs.
  12. Allow to set before serving, about 10-15 minutes.

