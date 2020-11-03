Porn-addicted judge molested 12-year-old child with special needs, brought young boys to spend night in his office: police

A Pennsylvania judge who admits having a porn addiction sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy and routinely brought children to spend the night in his court office, authorities said Monday. Michael Schechterly, a magisterial district judge in Perry County, is accused of molesting the special-needs victim more than eight years ago at his home, but police believe there may be other victims since the alleged perv had contact with many children in court, as part of a church program and as a former teacher.