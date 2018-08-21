  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Popped by the Color Factory

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri Kertzner
Popped by the Color Factory

IMG_6065.jpg

Last week we were invited to preview the latest NYC Pop up by The Color Factory. I expected this to be one of the good ones...and it lived up to the hype.

IMG_6066.jpg

One of the master minds behind the color factory movement is an old school blogger who I have always loved following, Jordan Ferney of Oh Happy Day. I was super excited to be greeted by her when we first walked into the space. Jordan has always been a source of inspiration for both me and my team providing so many unique and creative party ideas through her Instagram feed and blog.

Around the Web