Popped by the Color Factory

Last week we were invited to preview the latest NYC Pop up by The Color Factory. I expected this to be one of the good ones...and it lived up to the hype.

One of the master minds behind the color factory movement is an old school blogger who I have always loved following, Jordan Ferney of Oh Happy Day. I was super excited to be greeted by her when we first walked into the space. Jordan has always been a source of inspiration for both me and my team providing so many unique and creative party ideas through her Instagram feed and blog.