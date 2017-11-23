  1. Home
From www.foodfanatic.com by Meaghan Mountford
Popcorn Factory Popcorn Copycat Recipe

Ingredients

  • 9 rounded cups Air Popped Popcorn, divided
  • 8 tablespoons Butter, divided
  • half an 11 ounce bag Caramel Bits, about 19 bits
  • 1/8 cup Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning
  • Sea Salt

Directions

For the Caramel Popcorn:

  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Place 3 rounded cups of popcorn in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. In a microwave-safe bowl, place 2 tablespoons butter, the caramel bits, and 1 tablespoon water. Microwave for 90 seconds or until the caramel is melted. Stir well until smooth.
  3. Scrape the mixture into the bowl of popcorn and stir well. If desired, add a pinch of sea salt.
  4. Pour the contents onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
  5. Bake the popcorn for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Let the popcorn cool and break into pieces.

For the Buttered Popcorn:

  1. Place 3 rounded cups of popcorn in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in the microwave and pour over the popcorn.
  3. Gently stir to coat the popcorn. If desired, add a generous pinch of sea salt and stir well.
  4. Pour the popcorn onto a tray to let dry about 30 minutes.

For the Cheddar Popcorn:

  1. Place 3 rounded cups of popcorn in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in the microwave and pour over the popcorn.
  3. Add 1/8 cup of cheddar popcorn seasoning to the popcorn. Gently stir to coat the popcorn.
  4. Pour the popcorn onto a tray to let dry about 30 minutes. 

