The "pop in" spring fling

We're the type of family that really love being around people. Our family, our friends, we live and die for them. So we are always having people over. Now depending on the time of day that we get those "pop ins" I am always able to whip something up. I keep a very well stocked bar and pantry so I can always pull tricks out of my sleeve....

If we have friends over in the morning, I'll put together a fresh platter of fruit, brew some coffee, pop open some prosecco for mimosas...

If we have friends over in the early evening, I'll put out some cheese and crackers, grapes if I have any and open up a bottle of wine.