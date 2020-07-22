Police rescue 23 kids who had been abducted, forced to sell crafts in tourist town in Mexico

Police in southern Mexico were searching for a missing toddler this week when they found 23 children who had been abducted and forced to sell handicrafts to tourists in the streets, local authorities said. The kids had been physically and emotionally abused and some of them were malnourished when they were rescued from a house in San Cristóbal de las Casas, a colonial city and popular tourist destination in the state of Chiapas, officials announced in a statement Monday.