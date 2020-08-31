August 31, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Police kill gunman who fatally shot mom, sister before ’randomly’ firing at cops, neighbors from balcony
Rose Abuin / New York Daily News
Police in suburban Detroit killed a gunman who fatally shot his own mother and sister before “randomly” firing several shots at officers and neighbors from a second-floor balcony, authorities said. Cops rushed to the scene after 911 callers reported seeing a man “shooting a rifle off of his balcony” in Dearborn Heights around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to police.