November 23, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Police K-9 dies after falling down elevator shaft during burglary search in Pennsylvania: cops
A Pennsylvania police department is mourning the tragic death of a K-9 officer who fell down an elevator shaft while helping cops search for suspects in an early-morning burglary Sunday, authorities said. The dog “died honorably in the line of duty” after falling from an unsecured, open elevator shaft on the fourth floor of a warehouse in Johnstown, about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh, according to police.