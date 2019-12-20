Plan your January detox: Weighing Whole 30 vs. Keto vs. Paleo

Chances are, you've had to listen to a friend or family member tell you about their experience with Paleo, Whole30, or Keto.

Perhaps one of these diets changed their relationships with food for the better. Or maybe their nutritional experiment ended catastrophically with a chocolate cake and a pint of Ben and Jerry's.

Whatever their experience, it's important to remember that we're all different and therefore each of us responds to diets differently.

If you're considering going on one of these diets in the new year, make sure you choose the right diet for you and that you have everything you need to make it work for you.

Whole30: How can you change your relationship with food?

Whole30 is likely the best-known elimination diet around. It promises that a month of clean eating will help participants identify which common inflammatory foods and drinks are negatively impacting their health.

After the 30 days are up, participants are encouraged to slowly reintroduce eliminated food into their diet to identify potential intolerances. Although you may lose weight on Whole30 the point of the diet is really to better understand how you relate to certain foods and figure out which foods fuel you and which foods leave you feeling blah.

Whole30 has a very extensive list of foods that are off-limits, including sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, and additives. While Whole30 is incredibly restrictive, if you think your health issues may be affected by the food you eat, this diet may be worth a try.

The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom: This book is the definitive guide to Whole30. We love that the first few chapters walk you through the whole process and what to expect from your 30 days of clean eating, from sugar withdrawal to increased energy.

The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook: 150 Simple Delicious Everyday Recipes for your Whole30: If you're looking to add more variety to your arsenal of Whole30-approved meals, check out Whole30 Fast & Easy. These meals are designed for weeknights and early mornings when you don't have the energy or time to spend more than 30 minutes on a meal.

The Whole30 Slow Cooker: 150 Totally Complaint Prep-and-Go Recipes for Your Whole30: A slow cooker or Instant Pot can make meal prep so much easier. The Whole30 Slow Cooker realizes this and gives readers 150 Whole30-compliant dishes to choose from, including ribs and roasts, salads, and soups, stews, and noodle bowls.

Keto: What is it and is it for you?

The ketogenic diet -- keto for short -- is a high-fat, low carb diet designed to put your body into the metabolic state of ketosis. In ketosis, your body becomes more efficient at burning fat for energy rather than carbohydrates.

According to some studies, the diet can have a positive effect on weight loss and health. Keto causes a reduction in blood sugar and insulin levels and increases ketones, which supply energy to the brain.

If you think keto is for you, it's important to start your weight loss journey with the right tools to help you succeed.

The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide to a High-Fat Diet: Leanne Vogel of the Healthful Pursuit website brings the keto lifestyle to life with 125 healthy, whole-food meals that are high-fat and low-carb, including bacon-wrapped mini meatloaf and chicken pot pie. This guide also includes five 28-day meal plans to help you navigate keto.

Keto Comfort Foods: Family Favorite Recipes Made Low-Carb and Healthy: If you're looking to try keto but still have a family to feed, this cookbook may be right up your alley. Author Maria Emmerich is a wellness expert and exercise physiologist who has dedicated her career to helping others through nutrition. Keto Comfort Foods brings together favorite family recipes that are easy to make, delicious to eat, and keto-compliant.

Keto Air Fryer Cookbook For Beginners: If you're hoping to get an air fryer this holiday season, you may want to go ahead and order this cookbook now. Keto Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners offers 550 easy to make dishes that don't sacrifice on taste.

Paleo: What does it mean to eat like a caveman?

A paleo diet is designed to mimic the diet of our hunter-gatherer ancestors by limiting food intake to whole foods and increasing physical activity. It's believed that this regimen can decrease your risk for lifestyle-based diseases, like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

While there's no one rulebook for what constitutes a paleo diet, most practitioners follow these general guidelines.

Go for: Meat, fish, eggs, veggies, fruit, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, and oils. Avoid: Processed foods, sugar, soft drinks, grains, dairy products, legumes, artificial sweeteners, vegetable oils, margarine, and trans fats.

Practical Paleo, 2nd Edition: A Customized Approach to Health and a Whole-Foods Lifestyle: Considered the "Paleo Bible," the first edition of Practical Paleo taught readers how to eat whole foods and avoid processed, refined foods that were harming their overall health. This second edition includes new information including answers to common paleo questions, ways to customize your paleo diet to meet your personal goals, and three new 30-day meal plans.

Danielle Walker's Against All Grain: Meals Made Simple: Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes to Make Anytime: This is food blogger and NYT bestselling author Danielle Walker's second cookbook. We can tell that Walker was really thinking about her readers when she designed this book, and we especially love touches like the tear-out shopping lists and an 8-week meal plan.

Paleo Slow Cooker Cookbook: 250 Amazing Paleo Diet Recipes: Whether you're new to Paleo or an old pro looking for some new recipes, the Paleo Slow Cooker Cookbook has something for everyone. With 250 yummy recipes you can throw into your slow cooker and forget about, this cookbook will make sticking to your new paleo lifestyle that much easier.



Diet-approved foods that will help you stay the course

Arguably the best part of trying a new diet is finding all those delicious recipes and treats that make the worst days of your diet taste just a bit sweeter -- or saltier.

HighKey Snacks Cheese Crunch: Keto dieters can't get enough of these cheese snacks by HighKey. Made with cheese and egg whites, these high protein crisps come in four yummy flavors: bacon, cheddar, everything spices, and parm.

Tessemae's All Natural Salad Dressing: Tessemae's is a line of all-natural, keto- and Whole30-approved dressings and sauces. We love the lemon garlic and green goddess salad dressings and can't wait to try their creamy ranch.

Paleonola Grain Free Gluten-Free Non-GMO Granola: When most of us think of granola, we envision toasted oats with a sprinkling of coconut and chopped nuts. This Paleo-approved, grain-free, and gluten-free granola has us thinking about granola in a whole new way. We love the original flavor, and online reviewers enjoy the maple pancake version too.

Appliances that will make mealtime easier

GoWISE USA Air Fryer: When embarking on a new nutritional plan or diet, it can be comforting to have a few familiar recipes up your sleeve. An air fryer allows you to make all your favorite foods without frying them in oil, and usually in under 30 minutes. This way, your diets won't feel restrictive, and you can enjoy what you eat.

Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Portable 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: When navigating a new diet, it's always a relief to know you can throw a couple ingredients into a slow cooker before you leave for work and have dinner ready by the time you get home. This slow cooker can hold up to 6 quarts, making it a great option for big families or those who love to meal prep. It comes with a temperature probe that syncs with the control panel, so you always know the exact temperature your food is cooking at.

Instant Pot Duo 60 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Qt: It seems like everyone wants or has an Instant Pot these days, and for good reason. When you're learning a whole new way to eat, it can help to have one appliance that does it all, giving you time to focus on what yummy recipe to make next. The Duo 60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer -- that's 7 appliances in 1.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.