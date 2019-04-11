Plan your Game of Thrones season premiere party

Eighteen long months have gone by since the last Game of Thrones season ended. That's plenty of time to hypothesize about who will be crowned king (or queen) of Westeros in this final season, and who will not make it to the end.

If you have already volunteered your home for the viewing of this season's premiere, we suggest throwing a true watch party. There have been a lot of parties that went south in the series (we're looking at you, Red Wedding) but yours will be a success with these must-haves, from food to drink to decor.

1. HBO account

First things first, you'll need a way to stream HBO. If you don't already have access to an account, we recommend adding it on your Amazon Prime account. It makes it easily accessible from both TVs and computers. Don't have Amazon Prime yet? Sign up ahead of time and get the rest of your party prep with free 2-day shipping.

2. Sound bar

If you're a seasoned GOT watcher then you know how important sound is for the TV series. From the opening song to the final credits, you'll want a speaker system that can improve your viewing experience. The Bose Solo 5 soundbar won't break your budget but still delivers excellent sound quality.

3. Wine glasses

We expect you'll be drinking a fair amount of wine throughout the premiere, if only to offset your anxiety about which of your favorite characters will meet their end. This Govino 8 pack is shatterproof and stemless so you don't have to worry about guests knocking over their glasses in the middle of an exciting scene.

4. Cozy blankets

Rumors are swirling that each episode will run about an hour and a half long so you better get comfortable as you settle in. The Chansya faux fur blanket not only will keep you warm but set the mood as you keep your hopes up that Winterfell won't fall to the White Walkers. Pick from a variety of colors to match the rest of your decor.

5. Photo booth props

If you plan on having a group over, then you might want to add in some extra activities. This set of Game of Thrones photo booth props is perfect for making memories of the last season premiere. You can just use a regular camera or smartphone to snap picks in front of a blank wall if you want to keep the setup simple.

6. Companion cookbook

If you're feeling particularly ambitious, you can host an entire dinner party before the watch party begins. This official companion cookbook is perfect for crafting a GOT-inspired menu. Wow your guests with medieval puddings and roasts. Don't worry - for most recipes there is also a modern day version that is easier to make and easier on the taste buds.

7. Johnnie Walker's White Walker

If wine won't cut it for the evening then we suggest picking up the special edition scotch from Johnnie Walker - White Walker. Enjoy the light flavors of vanilla that will be sure to quench your thirst. We suggest grabbing a few bottles worth so you can enjoy them all season long.

8. What Do You Meme Game of Thrones expansion pack

After the episode has ended, you might want to lighten the mood with a game. If you haven't played What Do You Meme then get ready to laugh for hours, especially when you add in the Game of Thrones expansion pack. All you have to do is match the funniest caption with the meme. If your caption is picked by the judge then you win that round. This pack features 75 additional cards that feature all your favorite characters, including many that did not make it to season 8.

9. The books

Many people who watch the TV series haven't read the books but you start now with the entire collection in one set. With over 5,000 pages of Game of Thrones to get through you won't miss the series as much when it's gone. Plus, George R.R. Martin is supposedly still working on another.

Maybe you can have a launch party for that premiere when the time comes.



Eliza McGowen is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.