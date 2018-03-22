  1. Home
Pizza Empanadas

From www.foodfanatic.com by Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski
Ingredients

  • 10 Empanadas Dough Discs
  • 1/4 cup Pizza Sauce, plus more for dipping
  • 8 ounces Mozzarella Cheese, shredded or thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces Mini Pepperoni

Directions

  1. On one empanada round, spread 1 teaspoon of pizza sauce down the center. Top with about 2 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese (or 2 thin slices), and 1 tablespoon of pepperoni.
  2. Fold over dough in half and press edges to seal. Crimp edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
  3. To cook, heat 1/2 inch of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add empanadas to pan, but do not over-crowd. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Flip empanada and cook for another 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
  4. Continue process until all the empanadas have been fried. Serve with extra pizza sauce, for dipping.

 

