Pizza Empanadas

8 ounces Mozzarella Cheese, shredded or thinly sliced
2 ounces Mini Pepperoni
Directions
On one empanada round, spread 1 teaspoon of pizza sauce down the center. Top with about 2 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese (or 2 thin slices), and 1 tablespoon of pepperoni.
Fold over dough in half and press edges to seal. Crimp edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
To cook, heat 1/2 inch of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add empanadas to pan, but do not over-crowd. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Flip empanada and cook for another 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
Continue process until all the empanadas have been fried. Serve with extra pizza sauce, for dipping.