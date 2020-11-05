Frederick Breedon
Pittsburgh Steelers buy dinner for election workers at local ballot-counting site

November 5, 2020 | 4:49pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Frederick Breedon

"Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more!"