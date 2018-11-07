Pinksgiving Party

By the last week of October, our whole team was ready to start thinking about the holidays! First of course being Thanksgiving. We usually don’t go too crazy for this holiday because November escapes us and we are crazed with events. So thats why this year we decided to do it right away and came up a theme that is so LMP - Pinksgiving!

Unlike many of our other shoots, we wanted this one to be authentic. So we each made our own dish and and invited our fave party girl Ali over for lunch to enjoy it with us.