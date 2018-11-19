A Pink Muffin Recipe for Thanksgiving

If you’ve been following our recent blog posts, you probably saw our gorgeous Pinkgiving tablescape. Because whoever said you have to follow the rules of a traditional Thanksgiving color scheme?! We love pink and we wanted our celebration to reflect that.

My contribution to the table was a simple salad, and more importantly, DESSERT! Everyone who knows me understands I have a serious sweet tooth, so the holidays are my time to shine. I love to bake and get creative with my recipes.