Perfect your morning coffee

There are many ways to make a quality cup of coffee that will start your day in the best possible way.

As a barista, I've made a lot of coffee using a lot of methods. Though it may seem intimidating, the truth is that it can be simple to make a superior cup as long as you have the right tools and you know how to use them.

There are better ways to make coffee by the cup that don't involve pods or K-Cups and that require only marginally more involvement on your end -- but that bit of extra effort is absolutely worth it for the significantly better tasting outcome.

It all starts with the beans

No matter what brew method you choose, the basis of every cup of coffee is the bean itself. That's why it's critical to choose a high-quality coffee, preferably unground and recently roasted. Grinding beans for each cup really does make a difference, and it's worth the extra time.

Bulk beans: I love buying in bulk, especially when it comes to coffee beans -- this is one thing I always keep on hand, no matter what. These organic beans come in 5-pound bags and you can choose from a variety of regions and roasts.

Conscientious coffee: If you don't have extra time (or extra funds) to stop by your local café for beans, you can still feel good about your coffee consumption with Tiny Footprint Coffee, "the world's first carbon-negative coffee."

Countertop grinder: I highly recommend a burr mill like this one from Cuisinart. It's relatively inexpensive, and it allows you to accurately and consistently grind your beans as coarse or as fine as you want (unlike a standard coffee grinder).

Hand-powered grinder: If you lack the space for a countertop grinder or if you prefer a personal touch, this Hario hand grinder is a popular option.

Pro tip: If you're worried about your bulk beans going stale, you can freeze them in an airtight container. Only freeze whole beans, never ground coffee.

(Of course, if you prefer the flavor -- or affordability -- of Folgers, no judgment here; your morning caffeine ritual is your own.)

Heating your water

Waiting for water to heat is the most time-consuming part of making coffee, and I hate when it slows down my morning. That's why a kettle designed specifically for boiling water is a necessary part of my coffee arsenal.

Electric kettle: The Cuisinart PerfecTemp is impressive because, unlike the normal kettle with a simple on/off function, it can heat water to six different preset heat settings for different purposes.

Stovetop kettle: Personally, I love the classic look of a stovetop kettle -- specifically this one from Le Creuset.

Weighted kettle: Though I don't recommend boiling water in a weighted kettle, it's best to put already-hot water into a pour-over kettle so that you can control the velocity with which you add water to your coffee beans. (If you don't exercise control, you won't extract enough of the oils in the bean and the coffee will taste weak. A controlled, slower pour is a fundamental part of a pourover.)

Pro tip: If you live in an area where the water quality or pipes are questionable, use filtered water for your morning cup.

Pick your brew method

There are many different coffee preparation methods to choose from, depending on the type of cup you want. These are a few of my favorites.

Cloth bag: It may sound crazy, but hear me out; brewing coffee in a cloth bag is my favorite method. Coarse grind the coffee, as you would for a french press, then pour over the water, as you would for a Chemex. It's a straightforward brew that produces tasty results.

French press: This method is a crowd favorite, especially for its convenience. Coarse grind the coffee, pour hot (but not boiling) water into your french press, let it sit for four minutes, then press down the plunger, and pour into a mug.

Chemex: The Chemex is one of the most aesthetically pleasing modes of coffee brewing, and it's a nice addition to your countertop that lets people know that you know coffee. Grind your beans more finely than you would for french press, add them to a filter (preferably a reusable one), and slowly pour over hot water.

Brewing cone: This is similar to Chemex brewing in practice but takes up less counter space. You can find brewing cones, clevers, and drips in many different materials and designs, but I like this simple porcelain model.

Cold brew: For those who prefer the smooth taste or lower acidity of cold brew, this coffee maker allows you to grind beans very coarsely, put them in the basket, add cool water, and leave it on the counter for 12 to 14 hours (while at work or asleep) before removing the beans and putting the coffee into the fridge.

Espresso: While it's not always practical to have a full-sized espresso machine at your home (though I love the Breville Barista Express), I enjoy making stovetop espresso with my Bialetti. Just grind coffee as finely as possible, fill the bottom chamber with water, and set on the stove until it percolates.

Pro tip: If you're going to add milk, heat and froth it first with this automatic milk frother.

