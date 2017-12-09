The Perfect Holiday Party Snack

This is a sponsored conversation written by me on behalf of Chex™. The opinions and text are all mine. The holidays are upon us and our to-do lists as a hostess/mom are endless this time of year. There is lots to accomplish - people to entertain, gifts to buy, kids feed....I could go on and...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved