Print

Save

Peppermint Chocolate Cookies Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

10 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, room temperature

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1 large Egg

2 teaspoons Chocolate Extract

1 1/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Dutch Processed Cocoa

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 1/3 cups Peppermint Baking Chunks

Directions

Beat the butter and both sugars until fluffy and light in color — about 4 minutes.

Beat in the egg until well-combined, at least another 1-2 minutes. Then beat in the extracts.

Add in the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and mix until just combined.

Stir in a cup of the chocolate chunks.

Create 1-tablespoon balls of cookie dough and then stick more chocolate chunks onto the balls of dough.

Chill the balls for an hour.

While the dough chills, preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bake for 10- 12 minutes, or until the edges are set and the tops are puffy and not shiny/overly raw looking.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for at least 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Recommended



Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls





Cuisinart Stand Mixer





360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan

